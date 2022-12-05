All-party meet called tomorrow ahead of Winter Session

Govt calls all-party meet on December 6 ahead of Winter Session of Parliament

Last week, the government had listed 16 new bills for introduction in the Winter Session

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 05 2022, 18:44 ist
  • updated: Dec 05 2022, 18:58 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

The government has convened an all-party meet of floor leaders on Tuesday to discuss the legislative agenda and important issues likely to be discussed in the Winter Session of Parliament beginning December 7.

Separately, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will on Tuesday evening chair a meeting of the business advisory committee ahead of the session. This time he decided to call a BAC meet instead of the customary all-party meet on the eve of the session, sources said.

Also Read: Winter Session: Modi government plans to introduce 16 new bills 

The BAC discusses the legislative agenda of the House as well as issues on which parties would like to have discussion.

Last week, the government had listed 16 new bills for introduction in the Winter Session.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had recently sent out invites to floor leaders of various parties to attend the all-party meet. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to be present.

The session begins a day before the votes of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, along with those of six assembly and one Lok Sabha bypolls, are counted.

The government has also sought the cooperation of party leaders to ensure smooth functioning of both the Houses.

The Winter Session of Parliament will commence on December 7 and continue till December 29, having 17 sittings spread over 23 days. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Parliament
Winter Session

What's Brewing

India fined 80% of fee for slow over-rate in first ODI

India fined 80% of fee for slow over-rate in first ODI

'Goblin mode' is Oxford Dictionaries' word of the year

'Goblin mode' is Oxford Dictionaries' word of the year

Man goes to vote in MCD poll, told he is 'dead': Report

Man goes to vote in MCD poll, told he is 'dead': Report

Egypt dusts off pyramids for fashion, music, art shows

Egypt dusts off pyramids for fashion, music, art shows

Ayushmann's 'Doctor G' set for OTT debut on Netflix

Ayushmann's 'Doctor G' set for OTT debut on Netflix

 