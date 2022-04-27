Govt extends Rs 820 crore financial support to IPPB

Govt extends Rs 820 crore financial support to India Post Payments Bank

The decision would help India Post Payments Bank pursue its objective of furthering financial inclusion across India

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 27 2022, 17:59 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2022, 17:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved financial support of Rs 820 crore for India Post Payments Bank.

The cabinet approved the revision of the project outlay for setting up of India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) from Rs.1,435 crore to Rs. 2,255 crore as equity infusion to meet the regulatory requirements. The total financial expenditure involved under the proposal stands at Rs. 820 crore. The decision would help India Post Payments Bank pursue its objective of furthering financial inclusion across India by leveraging the network of the Department of Posts, said a statement.

"The Cabinet also granted in-principle approval for future fund infusion to the tune of Rs.500 crore for meeting regulatory requirements and technological upgrades," said the statement.

Since the launch of IPPB in 2018, it has opened more than 5.25 crore accounts with 82 crore aggregate financial transactions of Rs.1,61,811 crore which includes 765 lakh AePS transactions worth Rs. 21,343 crore. Out of the 5 crore accounts, 77% of accounts are opened in rural areas, and 48% are women customers with around Rs.1,000 crore of deposits.  Nearly 40 lakh women customers received Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) into their accounts valued at Rs. 2,500 crore.  More than 7.8 lakh accounts have been opened for school students, said the statement.

In Aspirational Districts, IPPB has opened around 95.71 lakh accounts having 602 lakh aggregate transactions worth Rs.19,487 crore. In Left Wing Extremism (LWE) districts, 67.20 lakh accounts have been opened by IPPB having 426 lakh aggregate transactions worth Rs.13,460 crore, the statement said.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India Post Payments Bank
financial assistance
Department of Posts
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | The largest buyouts in history

In Pics | The largest buyouts in history

Ditch the guilt! Peanut butter is good for you

Ditch the guilt! Peanut butter is good for you

Massive fire breaks out at Delhi's Bhalswa landfill

Massive fire breaks out at Delhi's Bhalswa landfill

Strong suit: Business booms for Indian tailor in Russia

Strong suit: Business booms for Indian tailor in Russia

Musk: Smasher of elites or self-serving pragmatist?

Musk: Smasher of elites or self-serving pragmatist?

This English prof has over 1,000 Shakespeare artefacts

This English prof has over 1,000 Shakespeare artefacts

The black soil that fed China is washing away

The black soil that fed China is washing away

Macron’s win is relief for France, EU

Macron’s win is relief for France, EU

Bucha: A street filled with bodies

Bucha: A street filled with bodies

DH Toon | Twitter heads to planet absolute free speech

DH Toon | Twitter heads to planet absolute free speech

 