Govt has special strategy for PoK: Gen V K Singh

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, Gwalior ,
  • Sep 13 2019, 07:25am ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2019, 07:29am ist
Union minister General V K Singh (retd). PTI Photo

Union minister General V K Singh (retd) said on Thursday that the Union government has a "special strategy" for Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

However, such things are not discussed in public, Gen Singh told reporters here.

He was replying to a question about Army Chief Bipin Rawat's statement that the forces were always ready for action in the PoK but the decision is for the government to take.

"Such things are not spoken about in public. There is a special strategy (`ran-niti') for this. It will be acted upon (`us par karya hoga')," Singh, a former Army chief, said. 

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get the top news in your inbox
GET IT
V K Singh
Indian Army
Jammu and Kashmir
Pakistani
Comments (+)
 