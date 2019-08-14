Govt launches Swachh Survekshan Grameen

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday launched the Swachh Survekshan Grameen 2019, which will be three times bigger in scale than the previous editions of the survey.

Around 700 districts and 17,475 villages will be covered under the survey to be conducted in 34 states and union territories.

In 2018, around 6,000 villages were covered under it.

Shekhawat also launched an app through which people can give feedback on the survey.

The intent of the exercise is to stimulate stakeholders' behavioural change towards improved sanitation, Shekhawat said.

The field survey, to rank states and districts based on sanitation level, will be held for 45 days at over 87,000 public places. Five public places in each village will be surveyed under the exercise that will conclude on September 30.