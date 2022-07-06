Govt nominee Pankaj Jain ceases to be director on LIC board

Govt nominee Pankaj Jain no longer LIC board director

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 06 2022, 21:33 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2022, 21:33 ist

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on Wednesday said government nominee Pankaj Jain has ceased to be the director of the company with effect from July 4.

"....the date of cessation of directorship of Pankaj Jain, government director of the Corporation is July 4, 2022," LIC said in a regulatory filing.

The new director nominated by the government is Suchindra Mishra, it said.

On Wednesday, scrip of LIC closed nearly flat at Rs 703.05 apiece on BSE. 

