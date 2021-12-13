Govt provoking Oppn to disrupt House: Kharge in RS

Govt provoking Oppn to disrupt House: Kharge in Rajya Sabha

Earlier, Congress Deputy leader Anand Sharma said, "The leader of the House is here and we request that the suspension be revoked."

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 13 2021, 15:14 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2021, 15:14 ist
Leader of opposition Mallikarjun Kharge. Credit: IANS Photo

Leader of opposition Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday alleged in the Rajya Sabha that by not considering revoking the suspension of the 12 MPs, the government is forcing the opposition to disrupt the House.

Kharge said, "The government is not considering its decision, and as you (chairman) is the custodian of the House, we request that the suspension be revoked. The adamant view of the government is to force the opposition to disrupt the House, so we decide to walk out."

Track Live Parliament Updates Here

Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the House till 12 noon and said both the sides should resolve the matter.

"Is this the way to run the House? House adjourned till noon," he said.

Earlier, Congress Deputy leader Anand Sharma said, "The leader of the House is here and we request that the suspension be revoked." This was supported by DMK MP Tiruchi Siva.

The suspended MPs are Syed Naseer Hussain, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, Ripun Bora and Rajmani Patel of the Congress; Priyanka Chaturvedi, Anil Desai of the Shiv Sena; Elamaram Kareem of the CPI-M, Binoy Viswam of the CPI; and Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri of the Trinamool Congress.

 

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Parliament
Winter Session
India News
Mallikarjun Kharge

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | The new Kashi Vishwanath Corridor

In Pics | The new Kashi Vishwanath Corridor

AI media tech enters perilous phase with deepfakes

AI media tech enters perilous phase with deepfakes

PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Corridor

PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Corridor

Harnaaz Sandhu crowned Miss Universe 2021

Harnaaz Sandhu crowned Miss Universe 2021

Why it is important to plan finances

Why it is important to plan finances

 