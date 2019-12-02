Govt ready for discussions on crime against women

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said the government is ready for a discussion in Lok Sabha on the issue of crime against women and willing to explore stringent provisions in laws to check incidents like the Hyderabad rape and murder case.

Responding to a discussion during Zero Hour in the wake of the rape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad, Singh said he was falling short of words to condemn the heinous crime.

"We are ready for discussions in the House so that stringent provisions in-laws could be explored to give punishment to those involved in such ghastly incidents," he said.