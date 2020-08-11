Govt releases Rs 6,195 crore to 14 states

Govt releases Rs 6,195 crore to 14 states

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 11 2020, 20:33 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2020, 20:33 ist

The Centre on Tuesday released Rs 6,195 crore to 14 states as the monthly instalment of post-devolution revenue deficit grant.

“The government on August 11, 2020, released Rs 6,195.08 crore to 14 states as the fifth equated monthly instalment of the Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant as recommended by the 15th Finance Commission. This would provide them additional resources during the Corona crisis,” the Office of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a tweet.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

The Finance Commission provides a mechanism for the Centre to compensate for any revenue loss incurred by states, which is referred to as the post-devolution revenue deficit grant.

The 14 states are Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

A similar amount was released as grant in April-July period of the current financial year.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
West Bengal
Uttarakhand
Tamil Nadu
15th Finance Commission

What's Brewing

UP topper dies in accident after bikers harass her

UP topper dies in accident after bikers harass her

Indians can now create business cards on Google Search

Indians can now create business cards on Google Search

Industrialist installs statue of late wife in new home

Industrialist installs statue of late wife in new home

Reliance breaks into top 100 global companies

Reliance breaks into top 100 global companies

 