Govt rescued nearly 89,000 women from various situations during lockdown: Smriti Irani

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 09 2020, 20:58 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2020, 20:58 ist

The government has rescued nearly 89,000 women across the country from various situations during the lockdown, and ensured that helpline numbers, as well as crisis centres, are functional throughout the pandemic, Union Minister Smriti Irani said on Tuesday.

Her comments came in the backdrop of some reports citing that the lockdown led to an increase in domestic violence against women in India.

The Minister for Women and Child Development observed that Indians do not embrace a "Chalta Hai" (complacent) attitude anymore.

"I think that our country is extremely vociferous in its outrage when it comes to violence against women, and I am very proud of the fact that irrespective of our political ideologies our nation's citizens stand as one when it comes to such issues," Irani said.

She also said emergency response numbers, including helplines through various state police departments, have been functional throughout the pandemic.

"We rescued close to 89,000 women during lockdown from various situations in various states across the country. The government has provided a platform where real-time data is entered through all women helplines through all one-stop crisis centres," Irani said.

The minister was addressing a virtual interaction organised by the Ficci Ladies Organisation. 

Smriti Irani
Women and Child Development
FICCI
Violence against women

