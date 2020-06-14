Govt to reskill migrant workers to get them jobs locally

With large number of migrants returning to their home states, the Ministry of Skill Developement and Entrepreneurship is working on to reskill them and get them new employment opportunities in their home states.

Maximum migrant workers returned to Uttar Pradeah, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Jharkhand. The Ministry is working with these states to explore new areas where jobs can be generated. The Ministry is also doing skill mapping so that jobs can be provided closer to their home, said an official in the Ministry.

Since large number of workers mostly having worked as electrician, plumber, painter, carpenter, driver and in other construcion based jobs, the Centre is working on to reskill them with local requirement, said an official from the Ministry.

The Ministry also identified 116 districts, which witnessed maximum return of migrants, which include Gulbarga, Yadgir, Koppal and Raichur districts of Karnataka. In these districts, the Ministry of Skill Development in co-ordination with deputy commissioner identify labourers and reskill them.

Skill mapping exercise will help the government to provide short-term trainings and recognition of prior learning to reskill migrant workers, said the official.

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship is also working with industry partnerships involving support from public sector and private firms in contributing funds towards rehabilitation of migrant workers and provide jobs.

The Ministry is working on district specific plan to reskill and rehabilitate migrant workers under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, said an official.