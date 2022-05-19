GST Council's recommendations not binding on Centre, states: SC

In an important ruling, the Supreme Court on Thursday declared that the recommendations by the GST Council are not binding on the Union and the state governments, as both are equally empowered to legislate on subject of imposing taxes.

A three-judge bench presided over by Justice D Y Chandrachud held that the Parliament intended that the recommendations of the GST Council will have persuasive value.

"The recommendations of the GST Council are the product of a collaborative dialogue involving the Union and States. They are recommendatory in nature. To regard them as binding edicts would disrupt fiscal federalism, where both the Union and the States are conferred equal power to legislate on GST," the bench, also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Vikram Nath, said

The court declared that both the Parliament and the State Legislatures can equally legislate on matters of Goods and Service Tax.

It pointed out Article 246A, introduced by the Constitution Amendment Act 2016 vests the Parliament and the State legislatures with the concurrent power to make laws with respect to GST.

The top court's judgement came while dismissing a batch of appeals filed by the Union government against a Gujarat High Court's order, which quashed 2017 notifications to levy service tax on the importer.

Maintaining that it is not imperative that one of the federal units must always possess a higher share in the power to make decisions, the bench said, "Indian federalism is a dialogue between cooperative and uncooperative federalism where the federal units are at liberty to use different means of persuasion ranging from collaboration to contestation."

The court further pointed out India is a multi-party system. It is possible that the party in power in the Centre may or may not be in power in other states. Even if the States have been given lesser power, they can still resist the mandates of the Union by using different forms of political contestations permitted by the Constitution.

Justice Chandrachud, who authored 153-page judgement on behalf of the bench, pointed out if the GST Council was intended to be a decision-making authority whose recommendations transform to legislation, such a qualification would have been included in Articles 246A or 279A of the Constitution.

If the Council were intended to be a constitutional body whose recommendations transform into legislation without any intervening act, there would have been an express provision in Article 246A, the bench added.

Although the government, while exercising its rule-making power under the provisions of the CGST Act and IGST Act is bound by the recommendations of the GST Council, that does not mean that all the recommendations of the GST Council made by virtue of the Article 279A (4) are binding on the legislature's power to enact primary legislations, the court further explained.