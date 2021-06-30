GST milestone in India's economic landscape: PM Modi

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 30 2021, 16:19 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2021, 16:19 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the GST has been a milestone in the economic landscape of India as it has decreased the number of taxes, compliance burden and overall tax weight on the common man. 

With the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime completing four years, Modi added that it has also significantly increased transparency, compliance and overall collection.  

A nationwide GST, which subsumed 17 local levies like excise duty, service tax and VAT, was rolled out on July 1, 2017. 

Read | GST reduced tax rate, increased compliance; more than 66 cr returns filed in 4 years: FinMin

