Gujarat govt banishes activist ahead of PM's seaplane inauguration

Ahead of the likely visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to launch the seaplane service between Ahmedabad and Statue of Unity (SoU) on October 31, the state government has banished activist Lakhan Musafir known for leading the protests of local tribals affected by the Sardar Sarovar Dam and SoU and related upcoming projects.

Musafir has been banished for six months from Narmada (the seat of SoU) and its neighbouring districts including Vadodara, Bharuch, Tapi and Chhota Udepur. The locals have alleged that the decision comes in view of PM Modi's visit on October 31 when he is expected to inaugurate the seaplane service.

"Everyone who has been participating in agitations is under the police's watch. We fear that in a few days, we all will be detained," said an activist from Narmada district who has been organising the agitations against the impending ouster of local tribals who live in villages in and around SoU.

The order of externment dated September 14 has been passed by a sub-divisional magistrate of Rajpipla, KG Bhagat. The order is based on allegations that Musafir has been "inciting people, involved in violent activities, trading in arms and liquor, among others. Locals said that Musafir had refuted all the allegations and filed a reply in July. The notice had come in March.

The activists have alleged that charges against Musafir are a "blatant lie" and he was not given time to respond with evidence and witnesses. Meanwhile, tribals in the region are agitating for relief as their crops were damaged due to Narmada water released by the authority resulting in a flood-like situation.

"The officers are saying that our crops were destroyed due to natural calamity but our predicament is a man-made calamity. The construction of the dam is the reason that keeps destroying our crops," a resident of Kevadia, where the SoU and the Sardar Sarovar Dam is located, said.