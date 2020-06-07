Gujarat's COVID-19 tally crosses 20,000-mark; deaths 1,249

Gujarat's count of coronavirus patients crossed the 20,000-mark after 480 new cases were reported on Sunday, while the death toll rose to 1,249 as 30 more succumbed to the infection, the state health department said.

The total number of patients in the state now stands at 20,097, it said.

A total of 319 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals on Sunday, taking the number of recovered persons to 13,643, the department said.

Currently there are 5,205 active cases in the state, with 69 patients on ventilator support. The condition of 5,138 others is stable.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 20,097, new cases: 480, deaths: 1,249, discharged: 13,643, active cases: 5,205 and people tested so far: 2,51,686.