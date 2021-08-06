Had to get a lorry to carry files to court: SC reproaches litigant for filing 51 volumes

The Supreme Court on Friday reproached a litigant for filing voluminous documents, running into 51 volumes, and asked if the appellant wanted to "terrorise" the top court.
"We had to get a lorry to carry your files to court," a bench of Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justice Surya Kant told Indian Broadcasting Foundation's counsel
The court was taking up an appeal by the Foundation against the Bombay High Court order upholding TRAI's new tariff order.
"You've filed 51 volumes. We had to get a lorry to carry your files to court. Do you want to terrorise us? File small volumes if you want to be heard," the bench told the counsel.
At the outset, the Chief Justice expressed shock at the length of the pleadings and documents filed by the petitioners.
"We will not hear this. Imagine 51 volumes in one case. File one compilation and serve it on us then we will take it up," the bench said.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing TRAI, submitted that he will file only a two-page affidavit.
The bench said it will not go into the matter now and posted the case for further hearing on August 18.
The matter arose out of the Bombay High Court's judgement, which partially upheld the validity of the New Tariff Order (NTO) issued by TRAI in January 2020 prescribing price ceilings on the rates charged by television channels.
In June, the High Court, while upholding the NTO, had struck down one of the pricing conditions as unconstitutional.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Top 10 highest motorable roads in the world — In Pics
Indian women's hockey team finishes 4th at Olympics
'Dial 100' movie review: An underwhelming thriller
The Bengalurean who cycled to LA to watch 1984 Olympics
California's largest wildfire destroys historic town
Roger Federer turns 40 with career at crossroads
Olympics: Brands embrace women's sportswear revolution
Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets at $4.5L
DH Toon | Modi celebrates India's hockey Olympic bronze