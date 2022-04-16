Harbhajan to spend RS salary on educating girls

Harbhajan Singh to spend Rajya Sabha salary on education of farmers' daughters

Singh, who was elected to Rajya Sabha last month, said he will do everything he can for the betterment of the country

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Apr 16 2022, 15:36 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2022, 15:53 ist
Harbhajan Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

Rajya Sabha MP and former cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Saturday said that he will contribute the salary he will get as a member of the Upper House towards the education of farmers' daughters.

Singh, who was elected to Rajya Sabha last month, said he will do everything he can for the betterment of the country.

"As a Rajya Sabha member, I want to contribute my RS salary to the daughters of farmers for their education & welfare. I've joined to contribute to the betterment of our nation and will do everything I can. Jai Hind," he tweeted.

Singh was among the five Aam Aadmi Party candidates who were elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Punjab.

At the time of filing his nomination papers, he had said his focus would be on promoting sports and improving sports-related infrastructure.

Singh was a former spinner of the Indian cricket team. Hailing from Jalandhar, he also captained Mumbai Indians and Kings Xl Punjab in the IPL.

