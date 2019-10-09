Haryana: 5-fold hike in cash, liquor, narcotics seisure

In poll-bound Haryana, the state police have recorded a five-fold increase in the combined seizures of cash, illicit liquor and narcotics in the first 16 days of the enforcement of the model code of conduct.

The police vigil has resulted in an average seizure of more than Rs 50 lakh per day in the first fortnight after the code of conduct was enforced.

These combined seizures are valued at Rs 8.52 crore as compared to Rs 1.52 crore seized last time. Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Navdeep Singh Virk said narcotics valued at an estimated Rs 3.43 crore have been seized this time so far.”

As many as 166 illegal arms have been seized. Taking preventive action under the Criminal Procedure Code, DGP Manoj Yadava said as many as 5860 persons have been bound down so far in comparison to 981 in the last election. “Our pre-election drives to nab criminals in the state and crack down on other illegal activities has also reduced the overall incidence of crime in Haryana,” Yadava said.

Navdeep Singh Virk said we have mobilised additional manpower of more than 5,000 personnel to ensure proper law and order during the election process. “We are deploying a total of 57,583 police and home guard personnel in addition to 130 companies of Central Paramilitary forces this time,” he said.