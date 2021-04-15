Haryana cancels Class 10 board exam, postpones exam for Class 12

Haryana on Thursday announced that it would cancel board examinations for Class 10, along the lines of CBSE, and delay Class 12 exams.
"On the lines of the CBSE Board, we have decided to cancel Class 10th board exams and postpone Class 12th exams. Class 10th students will be evaluated based on internal assessment," Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar said.
More to follow...
