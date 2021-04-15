Haryana cancels Class 10 board exam

Haryana cancels Class 10 board exam, postpones exam for Class 12

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 15 2021, 14:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2021, 14:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Haryana on Thursday announced that it would cancel board examinations for Class 10, along the lines of CBSE, and delay Class 12 exams.

"On the lines of the CBSE Board, we have decided to cancel Class 10th board exams and postpone Class 12th exams. Class 10th students will be evaluated based on internal assessment," Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar said.

More to follow...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Haryana
Board Exam
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

Oscars 2021: Meet the Actor in a Leading Role nominees

Oscars 2021: Meet the Actor in a Leading Role nominees

Cherry blossoms as indicators of climate change

Cherry blossoms as indicators of climate change

In Thar, farmers sweat for salt amid climate change

In Thar, farmers sweat for salt amid climate change

Price tag on students of colour in Snapchat group

Price tag on students of colour in Snapchat group

How working from home changed wardrobes globally

How working from home changed wardrobes globally

With Floyd, debate over bias in science of death rages

With Floyd, debate over bias in science of death rages

Sotheby's sees $16.8 million in first NFT sale

Sotheby's sees $16.8 million in first NFT sale

What the coronavirus variants mean for testing

What the coronavirus variants mean for testing

How the largest flying animals supported their necks

How the largest flying animals supported their necks

 