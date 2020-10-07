HC seeks govt response on PIL against 30-day notice period under Special Marriage Act

HC seeks govt reply on PIL on Special Marriage Act

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought response of the Centre and AAP government on an inter-faith couple's plea challenging the provision of issuing a public notice to invite objections to marriages under the Special Marriage Act (SMA).

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan issued notice to the Ministry of Law and Delhi government seeking their stand on the petition which contends that the 30-day notice period discourages inter-faith couples from getting married.

Advocate Utkarsh Singh, appearing for the couple, said no such provision is there under the personal laws with regard to same-faith marriages.

