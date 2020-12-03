Deve Gowda to attend all-party meet chaired by PM Modi

HD Deve Gowda to attend all-party meet chaired by PM Modi on coronavirus

Gowda is the member of the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 03 2020, 20:38 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2020, 20:38 ist
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. Credit: DH photo.

Former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda would attend the all-party meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the Covid-19 pandemic situation on Friday.

"Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda is attending the all-party virtual meeting on December 4 at 10:30 AM called by the Prime Minister to discuss the Covid-19 situation, including the progress on vaccines," his office said in a statement.

Gowda is the member of the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka. Floor leaders of all parties from both Houses of Parliament have been called for the meeting, which would be held virtually.

This would be the second all-party meeting called by the Central government to discuss the Covid-19 situation since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

H D Deve Gowda
Narendra Modi
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

US corporations are advancing their diversity targets

US corporations are advancing their diversity targets

'Greenland ice sheet faces irreversible melting'

'Greenland ice sheet faces irreversible melting'

Chacha Choudhary and MDH 'Dadaji': Not quite the same

Chacha Choudhary and MDH 'Dadaji': Not quite the same

When same-sex mating makes reproductive sense

When same-sex mating makes reproductive sense

Life lessons? This book answers 50 toughest questions

Life lessons? This book answers 50 toughest questions

 