Hindi can't be imposed: Rajinikanth

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DH News Service,
  Sep 18 2019
  • updated: Sep 18 2019, 15:04pm ist
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Wednesday appeared to support a common language in the country, saying such a move would be good but can't be implemented as there would be Opposition if Hindi was imposed. 

Breaking his silence on the language row, Rajinikanth said imposition of Hindi will not be accepted by all Southern states and for some states in the North too. 

"It will be good for the country if there is a common language. But unfortunately, there cannot be a common language in our country," he said. 

"Not only Tamil Nadu, no state in South India would accept if Hindi is imposedimposed. Even some North Indian States won't accept it," Rajinikanth said. 
 

Rajinikanth's statement comes two days after his peer in the tinsel town Kamal Haasan warned that no "Shah, Samrat or Sultan should try" to change the Constitution that has granted rights towards language and culture. 

