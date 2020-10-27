Hizbul chief, Bhatkal brothers, Chotta Shakeel among 18 designated terrorists

Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahudeen, Indian Mujahideen founders Bhatkal brothers -- Riyaz and Iqbal -- and Dawood aide Chotta Shakeel are among 18 people who were designated 'terrorists' on Tuesday under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

With this, there are 31 people who are designated terrorists and added in the fourth schedule of the amended UAPA. Earlier in September last year, four people, including Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Sayeed and underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, and on July 1 this year, nine Sikhs involved in Khalistan movement were declared terrorists.

The latest notification also includes two hijackers -- Ibrahim Athar and Yusuf Azhar -- of Indian Airlines plane in 1999 and Ibrahim Memon, who is based in Pakistan and wanted in the 1993 Mumbai blasts case. Athar is also a key conspirator in the 2001 Parliament attack case.

"Reinforcing the commitment of strengthening national security and its policy of zero tolerance to terrorism, the Modi government today has declared 18 more individuals as designated terrorists under the provisions of the UAPA. These individuals are involved in various acts of terrorism from across the border and have been relentless in their nefarious efforts of destabilizing the country," an official statement said.

Among the 18, there are four LeT terrorists, including Hafiz Sayeed's brother-in-law Abdur Rehman Makki, who heads the outfit's political affairs department. Makki also served as the head of LeT's foreign relations department.

Sajid Mir, a Pakistan-based LeT Commander and one of the main planners of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, and Yusuf Muzammil, accused in 26/11 as well as LeT frontal organisation Falah-i-lnsaniyat Foundation Deputy Chief Shahid Mehmood also figure in the list.

Abdul Rauf Asghar, involved in the setting up of training camps in Pakistan for recruitment and militant training and Key conspirator in the Parliament attack case, and Shahid Latif, Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed Commander of Sialkot sector who is involved in launching of JeM terrorists into India, are also named among the 18.

Besides Salahudeen, the Supreme Commander of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and Chairman of United Jihad Council (UJC) Involved in fundraising and routing finances to India for furtherance of terrorist activities, the outfit's Deputy Supreme Commander Ghulam Nabi Khan and Deputy Chief Zaffar Hussain Bhat also figure in the list. Bhat is the Pakistan-based Deputy Chief of the Hizb and handles financial affairs and responsible for sending funds for its operatives in the Kashmir Valley.

Riyaz Bhatkal and Iqbal Bhatkal are identified as founders of terror outfit Indian Mujahideen. According to the notification, Riyaz is involved in various terrorist acts in India including German Bakery (2010), Chinnaswami Stadium, Bengaluru (2010), Jama Masjid (2010), Sheetlaghat (2010) and Mumbai (2011). Iqbal is involved in terror financing and various terrorist acts including Jaipur Serial Blasts (2008), Delhi Serial Blasts (2008), Serial Blasts of Ahmedabad and Surat (2008), German Bakery Blast, Pune of (2010) and Chinnaswami Stadium blast.

Shakeel, Pakistan-based associate of Dawood, looks after all criminal and underworld operations of D-company as well as finances D-company operatives of India. He is also involved in the smuggling of firearms to Gujarat during 1993 before the Mumbai blasts.

Three others involved in the 1993 Mumbai blasts case and also linked to Dawood are also named in the list. It includes Mohammad Anis Shaikh, who was responsible for the supply of arms, ammunition and hand grenades. Memon, who hatched the criminal conspiracy, and Javed Chikna.