Umpire Thakur dies due to Covid-related complications

Hockey umpire Suresh Kumar Thakur dies due to Covid-related complications

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 24 2021, 19:53 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2021, 21:09 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Former international umpire Suresh Kumar Thakur has died due to Covid-19-related complications, Hockey India said on Saturday.

He was 51 and passed away on Friday in Mohali.

Thakur had officiated in several international tournaments including the Four Nation Tournament in Hamburg (Germany) and the Azlan Shah Hockey Tournament at Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.

He also officiated in the Hockey India League in 2013 and 2014.

"Suresh Kumar Thakur was a well-known umpire in the international circuit and he will be sorely missed on the hockey pitch," Hockey India President Gyanendro Ningombam said in a release.

"He officiated in many international competitions and added his magic in each of the matches he umpired in. We at Hockey India extend our deepest condolences to Suresh's family members and hope that they can pass through this difficult time," he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Hockey
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Umpire

Related videos

What's Brewing

Urban affluent hit by 2nd Covid wave after dodging 1st

Urban affluent hit by 2nd Covid wave after dodging 1st

Imagine, surgery without a scar

Imagine, surgery without a scar

5 things to watch for at the Oscars this year

5 things to watch for at the Oscars this year

In Pics | India struggles to breathe amid oxygen crisis

In Pics | India struggles to breathe amid oxygen crisis

 