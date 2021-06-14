Honeywell says partnering with Centre to ramp up oxygen production

Honeywell International Inc said on Monday it was partnering with the Indian government to ramp up oxygen production in the country.
Honeywell, which makes aircraft parts for planes manufactured by Boeing Co and Canada's Bombardier Inc, said its researchers will collaborate with Indian scientists to test and validate suitability of adsorbents for oxygen production in India.
Indian hospitals ran out of beds and life-saving oxygen during a devastating second wave of coronavirus in April and May and some people died in parking lots outside hospitals and at their homes. The country's total Covid-19 case load now stands at 295.1 lakh, while total fatalities are at 374,305.
