How did Gandhi commit suicide: Gujarat school

A question in a school exam on how Mahatma Gandhi committed suicide has shocked the Gujarat education authorities, prompting them to initiate an inquiry into it. Another question about boot-legging in dry Gujarat has also irked the education officials.

"Gandhijiye aapghaat karwa maate shu karyu?" (how did Gandhiji commit suicide) was the question asked in Gujarati to Class 9 students during an internal assessment examination of schools run under the banner of 'Sufalam Shala Vikas Sankul', an official said.

