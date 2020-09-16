How many police stations have CCTV cameras installed? SC asks States

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought to know the exact position of CCTV cameras installed in police stations as well as the constitution of Oversight Committees, in accordance with the previous orders passed by it.

"We also expect the Chief Secretary of the States and Union Territories to take this matter seriously and in right earnest, since it involves the fundamental rights of the citizen under Article 21 of the Constitution," a bench of Justices Rohinton F Nariman, Navin Sinha and Indira Banerjee said.

In case of D K Basu versus State of West Bengal and others (2015), the top court directed that with a view to check human rights abuse, CCTV cameras be installed in all police stations as well as in prisons. In another case of Shafhi Mohammad versus State of Himachal Pradesh, the top court on April 3, 2018, said there is need for a further direction that in every state an oversight mechanism is created whereby an independent committee can study the CCTV camera footages and periodically publish a report of its observations.

On Wednesday, the court impleaded all States and Union Territories party to the matter.

The bench sought the data before the next date of hearing, November 24.

Additional Solicitor General Madhavi Divan, appearing for the Union government, submitted that she would attempt to get whatever figures are with her and place them on affidavit before the next date of hearing.