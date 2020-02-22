Mother allegedly kills 9-year-old son to hide affair

Hyderabad: Mother allegedly kills 9-year-old son after he threatens to reveal her affair

The 30-year-old woman is accused of strangling the boy using a towel at home

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Feb 22 2020, 16:29pm ist
  • updated: Feb 22 2020, 16:47pm ist
Representative image (iStock photo)

A woman in Hyderabad allegedly strangled her nine-year-old son to death after he threatened to reveal her illicit relationship with another man to his father, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened Friday evening in Nalgonda district when the 30-year-old woman strangled the boy using a towel at home.

The woman's husband works with a borewell drilling firm and used to regularly travel on work, police said.

Based on his complaint, a case of murder was registered and the woman was picked up for questioning and she confessed to killing her son, they said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Hyderabad
Crime
Comments (+)
 