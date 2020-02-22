Hyderabad: Mother allegedly kills 9-year-old son after he threatens to reveal her affair

A woman in Hyderabad allegedly strangled her nine-year-old son to death after he threatened to reveal her illicit relationship with another man to his father, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened Friday evening in Nalgonda district when the 30-year-old woman strangled the boy using a towel at home.

The woman's husband works with a borewell drilling firm and used to regularly travel on work, police said.

Based on his complaint, a case of murder was registered and the woman was picked up for questioning and she confessed to killing her son, they said.