It does not take much more than common sense to know that the killing of the four suspects in the case of the rape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad was a cold-blooded murder by the police. The circumstances of and the reasons for, the encounter given by the police are unconvincing and lack credibility. They only point to a pre-planned action, resulting from a conspiracy in the high echelons of the police and executed by lower-level officers.

