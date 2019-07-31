I-T finds fresh evidence in VVIP Chopper Scam

Press Trust of India
  • Jul 31 2019, 19:31pm ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2019, 19:58pm ist
Agusta Westland chopper. (PTI Photo)

The Income Tax Department has unearthed fresh evidence in the VVIP choppers scam case after raiding a Hyderabad-based group which had purported dealings with Dubai-based accused in the case, Rajiv Saxena, the CBDT said on Wednesday.

It said in a statement that tax sleuths searched on July 24 the premises of a business group engaged in conducting seismic data analysis and four undisclosed foreign bank accounts, three un-reported companies based in tax havens, and unexplained cash of Rs 45 lakh and jewellery worth Rs 3.1 crore were recovered.

On January 1, 2014, India scrapped the contract with Finmeccanica's British subsidiary AgustaWestland for supplying 12 AW-101 VVIP choppers to the Indian Air Force over alleged breach of contractual obligations and charges of paying kickbacks to the tune of Rs 423 crore by it for securing the deal. 

