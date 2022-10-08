IAF creates new weapons branch to ease burden on pilots

The Indian Air Force on Saturday announced formation of a new branch of officers who would handle the weapons including missiles, drones and satellite systems, keeping the fighter pilots free for their core competence – flying the combat jets.

“The government has approved the creation of a Weapon System Branch for officers in the IAF. This is the first time since independence that a new operational branch is being created,” Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari said at Chandigarh on the occasion of the 90th anniversary of the force.

The new branch would be having four sub-branches

(1) to operate the weapons in twin and multi-crew aircraft

(2) for handling space-based intelligence and satellite images

(3) operating remotely piloted aircraft and

(4) mission commanders and operators for surface-to-ground weapons, surface-to-surface missiles and close-in weapon systems.

The new cadre would help prevent deputing experienced combat pilots in the missile squadrons and other such units, saving the IAF money spent on fighter pilot training. “Creation of this branch would result in savings of over Rs 3400 crores due to reduced expenditure on flying training,” Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari said.

The new branch, sources told DH, would be operational either by 2023 end or early 2024. Officers, both male and female, would be able to join the branch either through the NDA or direct entry after graduation. Their financial benefits would be at par with flying officers and rank-wise they can go up to Air Marshals.

Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari said the IAF planned to induct women Agniveers from next year. Creation of infrastructure is in progress and streamlining of trade structure is being finalised. In December, the first batch of 3000 Agniveer Vayu would be inducted for their initial training.

In a break from tradition, the Air Force day parade was held at Chandigarh. From now on, it will be held in different locations across the country. The parade was accompanied by a breathtaking air-show over the picturesque Sukhna lake.

President Droupadi Murmu and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were present at the occasion.