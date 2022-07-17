ICSE Class 10 results announced: Here's how to check

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations on Sunday released the ICSE result for class 10 on its official website.
Students can download their results from the website — www.cisce.org.
Four students shared the top rank with 99.8% marks, 34 are at second spot with 99.6%.
More details awaited.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Amarnath deaths show fragility of Himalayan ecosystem
Bird found mid-air in AI Express' cockpit on July 15
Despite efforts, city’s underpasses drown in downpour
You really can die of sadness and also happiness
Why the Indian flag may now be made outside India
Alia, Ranbir call 'Kesariya' song their couple song
Social media saw rise in 'Hinduphobia': Research
How Y chromosomes, age and heart risks are linked
Building design changes could limit spread of Covid-19
When pain becomes chronic...