ICSE Class 10 results announced: Here's how to check

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 17 2022, 17:10 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2022, 17:18 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations on Sunday released the ICSE result for class 10 on its official website.

Students can download their results from the website — www.cisce.org.

Four students shared the top rank with 99.8% marks, 34 are at second spot with 99.6%.

More details awaited.

ICSE Exams
ICSE Results
Exam results
India News

