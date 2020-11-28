Illegal coal trade: CBI raids 40 locations in 3 states

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 28 2020, 12:03 ist
  • updated: Nov 28 2020, 12:09 ist
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) logo at CBI HQ, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting raids at 40 locations across three states including the premises of some alleged coal smugglers. 

The searches which are primarily spread across West Bengal pertain to a new case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), they said.

The officials said that the search operations are going on at 40 locations, with some people involved in the illegal trade and smuggling of coal being raided by the agency.

(With inputs from PTI)

CBI

