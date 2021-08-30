Illegal properties of Madhya Pradesh mob attack accused demolished: Report

Within days after a tribal man of Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh was tied to a rope and dragged by a pick-up truck, leading to his death, the district administration on Sunday razed illegal properties of those accused in the murder case, according to a report by NDTV.

The 45-year-old tribal man, Kanhaiyalal Bheel, was beaten up badly on Thursday over suspicion of theft. Following the assault, his feet were tied to a rope and dragged by a pick-up truck. Later, he was declared dead in the district hospital. Visuals of this horrific incident went viral on social media.

The police were called by the accused claiming that they had caught a thief. Only when they arrived did the police see Kanhaiyalal's condition and took him to the hospital.

Mahendra Gurjar, the village sarpanch’s husband, was among the people whose property was demolished by the district administration.

Eight people have been identified in this case and the police have arrested five of them charging them for murder and other sections of the IPC including the SC/ST Act.