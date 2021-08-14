Illumination of Navy ships in Andaman & Nicobar Islands as part of Independence Day celebrations

Indian Navy ships will be illuminated during sunset in Andaman and Nicobar Islands as part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations, a Defence release said.

Indian Naval Ships will participate in this illumination exercise at Netaji Subhash Chandra Dweep.

Coloured flares would also be fired from the illuminated ships during the Independence Day parade and at sunset, the release issued by the Andaman and Nicobar Command on Friday said.

A 21 gun salute ceremony has also been scheduled for Independence day.

All Covid-19 protocol measures will be followed by the personnel present at the event, it added.