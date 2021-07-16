In 50 years, India can be free of poverty, sickness, says Narayana Murthy

Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy on Friday expressed hope that 50 years from now, India can be free of poverty, sickness and malnourishment. It will not be an easy task but one must take this as a responsibility and despite difficulties, there will be opportunities to succeed, chief guest Narayan Murthy said while delivering his address at the 23rd convocation of Indian Institute of Guwahati on a virtual mode.

"The only instrument you have to remember is performance, performance leads to recognition, recognition leads to respect.

"I have hope that 50 years from now, this country will have 70-75 years old who have achieved their aspirational dreams. I have confidence they will create a developed India, an India that is not held back by problems of poverty, sickness and malnourishment," Narayana Murthy said. This can be achieved only if the country becomes an economic power through aspiration, discipline, good values, hard work and sacrifice, the chairman emeritus of Infosys said. "It will only happen if India becomes a moral leader in science, technology and medicine and the land of good and fair governance, open-mindedness, plurality, tolerance, meritocracy and honesty," he said. A developed India will emerge only if every Indian regardless of religion and economic class becomes a happy, enthusiastic, optimistic, confident and committed partner in this march, Murthy said.

In the future people from other countries would want to come and study in India, he said. As the guest of honour, the president of Gifu University Hisataka Moriwaki, said that along with IITG, his university has successfully carved three international joint degree programmes that "spur and embody the true concept of globalisation".

"These programmes are a channel for graduates who are expected to become leaders in relevant industries in both India and Japan, leading to a sustainable society which will benefit both the countries," he said.

IITG Director Prof T G Sitharam said that they have set a goal to be recognised as one of the world's top institutes within the next three years. "IITG is trying to leap forward by embracing the rising demands of newer and interdisciplinary areas of research and technology development by incorporating the policies of NEP 2020, including industry interaction and participating in offering courses in futuristic areas, providing thrust to the startup culture, entrepreneurship at all levels and creation of jobs in the North East," Sitharam said.

Even during the pandemic, a significant number of full-time students from different countries such as Bhutan, Tanzania, Bangladesh, Nepal, Cameroon, Germany have registered for different programmes at IIT Guwahati. Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT Guwahati Dr Rajiv I Modi complimented the faculty for being open to collaboration and to assimilate new ideas. A total of 1,338 students received their degrees in various disciplines during the online convocation of IITG which included four students who received Joint Degrees with Gifu University, Japan.

The graduating students include 649 BTech and BDes students, 175 PhD students and 518 Master degree students.