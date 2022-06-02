Trouble in Rajasthan Cong? Pilot charges against Gehlot

In a veiled attack, Sachin Pilot targets CM Ashok Gehlot over Congress failure in Rajasthan

Pilot questioned why the Congress-led government could not be repeated in Rajasthan while it could be done in Delhi, Assam

DH News Service
DH News Service,
  • Jun 02 2022, 08:30 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2022, 08:30 ist
Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Credit: PTI Photo

Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Wednesday, in a veiled attack on Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot questioned why the Congress-led government could not be repeated in Rajasthan while it could be done in Delhi, Assam, Andhra Pradesh and other states.

"Even when (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi was not there (in the Centre), the Congress government could not be repeated. We have to accept the fact that once we were left with only 50 MLAs, and next time, we were left with 21 MLAs. What is the reason that people give majority of votes to our party but then next time, we are unable to repeat the government in Rajasthan?" the Congress leader said while interacting with the mediapersons before the start of a two-day party workshop.

"This is the atmosphere that has been created after the arrival of PM Modi (at Centre). Even before this, we were not able to repeat the government. We will also discuss these reasons. In the workshop, we will also take a resolution on how to fight the elections with solidarity and how the Congress government can be repeated."

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sachin Pilot
Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan
Congress
India News

What's Brewing

How crypto firms are hedging bets amid uncertainties

How crypto firms are hedging bets amid uncertainties

DH Toon | How to be on the news? Get summons from ED

DH Toon | How to be on the news? Get summons from ED

Why should judges retire at 65?

Why should judges retire at 65?

Study links complex tectonics with 1950 Assam quake

Study links complex tectonics with 1950 Assam quake

Double-decker bus made into classroom in Kerala school

Double-decker bus made into classroom in Kerala school

 