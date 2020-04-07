In Pictures: India under lockdown, Day 14

On March 24, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nation-wide lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. India follows several countries in its measures to curb the pandemic. The nation's tally has crossed 4,000. Meanwhile, people queue up for food and essential supplies as state governments employ more stringent measures to ensure prohibitory orders for the lockdown are not flouted. With a week to go, here's how the country observed the lockdown, in pictures.
Volunteers throw a mixture of water, neem herb and turmeric as an alleged natural disinfectant on a street in a residential area in Chennai. (AFP)
People walk in an area with circles marked on the floor for social distancing as they buy groceries at a temporary market set up at a bus stand in Chennai. (AFP)
A man wearing a mask walks past a flock of pigeons. (PTI)
A man wearing a facemask stands along a street in Srinagar. (AFP)
A volunteer uses thermal device on a man at Yamuna sports complex which is converted into a makeshift camp for those stranded in Delhi without a home during the lockdown. (PTI)
A man in a protective suit sprays disinfectant in a tiger enclosure at Alipore zoo. (Reuters)
A homeless man wearing a facemask sits beside a portrait Mahatma Gandhi at a shelter camp set up by Telangana state Government. (AFP)
Indian paramilitary troopers stop a man wearing a facemask at a checkpoint at an area declared Red Zone by authorities in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic in Srinagar. (AFP)
People maintain social distance while queueing at an ATM in Srinagar. (AFP)
New Delhi: A girl eats her breakfast at Yamuna sports complex which is converted into a makeshift camp for those stranded in Delhi without a home during the lockdown. (PTI)
Doctors wearing protective suits are briefed before they start collecting swab from people, who are under home quarantine in Ahmedabad. (Reuters)
Ghaziabad: Women carrying their babies and essential items walk on a nearly-deserted street during a nationwide lockdown (PTI)
A doctor wearing a protective suit takes a swab from a man, who is under home quarantine, to test for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a neighbourhood in Ahmedabad. (Reuters)
A worker stitches face masks at Mahila Bachat Gat in Karad. (PTI)