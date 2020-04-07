In Pictures: India under lockdown, Day 14

On March 24, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nation-wide lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. India follows several countries in its measures to curb the pandemic. The nation's tally has crossed 4,000. Meanwhile, people queue up for food and essential supplies as state governments employ more stringent measures to ensure prohibitory orders for the lockdown are not flouted. With a week to go, here's how the country observed the lockdown, in pictures.