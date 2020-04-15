In Pictures: India under lockdown, Day 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3 amidst the fear of coronavirus spread. The cases of COVID-19 has crossed the mark of 11,000 and deaths toll is over 390. Stay tuned to DH for more updates.
13:54
People stand in a queue ignoring social distancing to collect water from a water tanker during a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus (PTI Photo)
14:00
People wait in a queue to collect free rations outside a government store during a nationwide lockdown in Allahaabad (PTI Photo)
13:59
Workers carry vegetables at APMC market during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Navi Mumbai (PTI Photo)
13:57
Beneficiaries wait outside a ration shop to collect free food grains during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic (PTI Photo)
13:56
Members of a family play carrom inside their chawl during the nationwide lockdown imposed in a bid to containg the spread of coronavirus pandemic (PTI Photo)
People stand in a queue ignoring social distancing to collect water from a water tanker during a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus (PTI Photo)
People wait in a queue to collect free rations outside a government store during a nationwide lockdown in Allahaabad (PTI Photo)
Workers carry vegetables at APMC market during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Navi Mumbai (PTI Photo)
Beneficiaries wait outside a ration shop to collect free food grains during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic (PTI Photo)
Members of a family play carrom inside their chawl during the nationwide lockdown imposed in a bid to containg the spread of coronavirus pandemic (PTI Photo)