In Pictures: India under Lockdown, Day 31

On April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the 21-day nationwide lockdown till May 3 to curb the spread of COVID-19. India's tally of positive cases has crossed the 23,000-mark. As India's toll rises above 725, states have ramped up testing even though a mass shortage of testing kits still prevails. Migrant workers still face a shortage of money, food and struggle to survive even as they try to make their way home. Others are scrambling to get essential supplies. Here's how the country fared the lockdown, in pictures.
A policeman stands guard as people maintaining social distancing wait in a queue to enter a vegetable market during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Jammu. PTI
Boats anchored at deserted Assi Ghat during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Varanasi. PTI
People visit a market to buy essential commodities ahead of the holy fasting month of Ramzan, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Ahmedabad. PTI
A view of the holy city of Mathura wearing a deserted look during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. PTI
A view of Assi Ghat wearing a deserted look during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Varanasi. PTI
A worker rests on sacks filled with food grains, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Jalandhar. PTI
Workers violate social distancing norms as they unload fruits from trucks at APMC market, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Navi Mumbai. PTI
A man rows his boat near Gateway of India, during he nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in Mumbai. PTI
A labourer weighs a sack filled with wheat grain at a market, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Jalandhar. PTI
Farmers pluck tomatoes from a field, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Karad. PTI
Delhi Police personnel sanitize PCR vans in Connaught Place area, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. PTI
Stranded Thai nationals undergo routine check before entering Gaya International airport to board a plane to their home country, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Gaya. PTI