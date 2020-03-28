In Pictures: India under lockdown, Day 4

On March 24, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nation-wide lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. India follows several countries in their measures to curb the pandemic. As more cases come in, a surge of migrant workers across the country rush to reach home. Meanwhile, states are employing more stringent measures to ensure people do not flout the PM's directives. Here's how the country observed the lockdown.
Migrant workers wait for buses along a highway with their families as they return to their villages, during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ghaziabad. (Credit: Reuters)
Chennai: A police officer, wearing a helmet depicting coronavirus, requests a commuter to stay at home during a nationwide lockdown. (Credit: PTI)
Ghaziabad: Migrants board a crowded bus to their native village, during a nationwide lockdown. (Credit: PTI)
Mumbai: Life gaurd personnel walk at Girgaon Chowpatty beach at it wears a deserted look during a nationwide lockdown. (Credit: PTI)
Jammu: Police personnel punish people for venturing out of their homes during a nationwide lockdown. (Credit: AFP)
A man wearing a facemask sits on a pavement near a signboard mentioning a coffin boxes maker during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Hyderabad. (Credit: AFP)
A rickshaw puller carries vegetable bags on his tricycle cart during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Hyderabad. (Credit: AFP)
Workers spray disinfectants on a train coach, which will be used as isolation ward for treating coronavirus patients, in New Delhi. (Credit: PTI)
A man paints a message on a street after India ordered a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai. (Credit: Reuters)
Satara: Fire brigade personnel spray disinfectants on a locality, during a nationwide lockdown. (Credit: PTI)