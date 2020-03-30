In Pictures: India under lockdown, Day 6

On March 24, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nation-wide lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. India follows several countries in its measures to curb the pandemic. As more cases come in, a surge of migrant workers across the country rush to reach home. Meanwhile, states are employing more stringent measures to ensure people do not flout the PM's directives. Here's how the country observed the lockdown.
A cow passes by people as they stand in line in an alley to collect free foodgrains from a grocery store during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi. (REUTERS Photo)
Homeless people rest in a shelter during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in New Delhi on March 30, 2020. (AFP Photo)
Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel distribute food to homeless people during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in New Delhi. (AFP Photo)
Homeless people wait for food, during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi. REUTERS
People stand in queues to enter APMC Vegetable Market, during a nationwide lockdown, imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Navi Mumbai. (PTI Photo)
Dairy farmers throw away milk on a road as they claim to neitherbe able to sell nor store it, during the nationwide lockdown to check the coronavirus pandemic, at Phulia in Nadia. (PTI Photo)
Volunteers distribute food among the poor at a relief camp during the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Patna. (PTI Photo)
Vegetable vendors set up their stalls maintaining social distance at an open field during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Mumbai. (AFP Photo)
COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP/PTI Photo)
A man feeds biscuits to animals during a nationwide lockdown, imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Guwahati. (PTI Photo)