Inaction led to lakhs of new leprosy patients

A decade of government inaction on the leprosy eradication front has led to the surfacing of lakhs of new patients in the last four years, compelling the central government to delay the eradication target date by more than a decade.

“Undoubtedly, there were 10 years of laxity in the programme because of which case detection was slow. We are doing well from 2016 onwards and now aim to make India leprosy-free by 2030,” Anil Kumar, the deputy director general at the Union Health Ministry’s National Leprosy Elimination Programme, told DH.

Earlier, the phase-out target was 2018, but numbers kept piling up thanks to the ten-year laxity. In 2017-18, there were 1,26,164 new leprosy cases, which is slightly less than the 2016-17 count of 1,35,485 fresh cases.

Bihar, Chhattishgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha and West Bengal have the maximum number of leprosy patients, with Bihar and UP topping the chart.

The previous two years, 2015-16 and 2014-15, recorded more than 1.25 lakhs of new leprosy cases.

The trouble has its genesis in 2005 after India achieved the elimination target. In technical parlance, elimination means lowering the disease prevalence to less than one person per 10,000 population, but it was misunderstood by many within and outside the government.

“As a result, funding dried up, NLEP staff were shifted to the HIV/AIDS programme and the government decided it would test the patients only when they come to a health centre. The zeal was gone,” said P Narasimha Rao, a Hyderabad-based doctor working on leprosy.

“In our student days, we were trained about leprosy-detection during the MBBS programme. Such training doesn’t exist anymore after the numbers came down from 60 lakhs in 1982 to 2-3 lakhs in 2005,” said V M Katoch, former director general at the Indian Council of Medical Research.