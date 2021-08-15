I-Day: Hand fans made by tribals help keep heat at bay

Independence Day: Hand fans made by tribals help keep heat at bay

The national capital recorded a temperature of 30.6 degrees Celsius around 8:30 am

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 15 2021, 12:33 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2021, 15:53 ist
Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort. Credit: AFP Photo

Colorful handmade fans sourced from tribal artisans across the country provided relief to dignitaries and guests at the Independence Day function from the scorching sun beating down on the Red Fort on Sunday.

Amid the high heat and humidity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also seen wiping his face with a towel while addressing the nation on the 75th Independence Day.

The national capital recorded a temperature of 30.6 degrees Celsius around 8:30 am. The maximum temperature is predicted to settle around 37 degrees Celsius.

As the sun rose in the sky, several invitees were seen covering their face and head with a towel, while others blew the handmade pankhas to keep the heat at bay.

Read | Sorry state of affairs in Parliament: CJI Ramana at Independence Day event

TRIFED, the nodal agency which markets and promotes tribal products, collaborated with the Ministry of Defence to make handmade pankhas available to the guests attending the event. This is the fourth year of this collaboration.

It’s a token to recognise the craftsmanship of the tribal artisans and give a fillip to their livelihoods, the Tribal Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

Sourced from artisans from states such as Rajasthan, Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Gujarat and Jharkhand, these pankhas are ecofriendly and have been made out of natural, organic materials, it said.

Find Independence Day live updates here

As a memorabilia, these pankhas help revive memories of the past when these were an integral part of Indian households and offered comfort in the scorching heat.

The Tribes India pankhas are also available for sale in TRIBES India retail outlets across the country and also on its e-commerce platform.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Independence Day
Independence Day celebrations
Red Fort
New Delhi
Heat
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Sindhi Colony, a Partition story

Sindhi Colony, a Partition story

Goa Independence day is not on Aug 15, 1947, here's why

Goa Independence day is not on Aug 15, 1947, here's why

Morsels of freedom

Morsels of freedom

'Western Ghats to lose 33% biodiversity by 2050'

'Western Ghats to lose 33% biodiversity by 2050'

A mirror called freedom

A mirror called freedom

Taliban sweep in Afghanistan after US's miscalculations

Taliban sweep in Afghanistan after US's miscalculations

The daunting task of making freedom endure

The daunting task of making freedom endure

 