India adds 7,774 fresh Covid-19 cases, 306 deaths

The country's active caseload currently stands at 92,281

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 12 2021, 09:30 ist
  • updated: Dec 12 2021, 09:30 ist
A health worker collects swab samples of a woman for Covid-19 test, in Karad, Maharashtra. Credit: PTI Photo

India on Sunday added 7,774 new Covid-19 cases and 306 deaths linked to the virus, according to Union Health Ministry. 

The country's active caseload currently stands at 92,281, the lowest in 560 days, the Ministry said in a statement. 

More to follow...

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Union Health Ministry

