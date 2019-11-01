India and Germany sign 17 MoUs

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 01 2019, 15:55pm ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2019, 15:55pm ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German chancellor Angela Merkel during their joint press conference at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

Seventeen agreements have been signed between India and Germany in the fields of agriculture, maritime technology, ayurveda, and yoga among others, the External Affairs Ministry said.

Five joint declarations of intent were also exchanged between India and Germany, the ministry said in a statement.

The joint declarations of intent included cooperation on strategic projects, partnership for green urban mobility, research, and development on artificial intelligence and cooperation in the field of prevention of marine litter, it said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is on a two-day visit to India, said the agreements prove that ties between the countries are marching ahead in the area of new and advanced technology.

"We will be happy to engage in big infrastructure projects which India is envisaging," she said.

Agreements have also been signed to promote, establish and expand scientific and technological research cooperation, academic collaboration in ayurveda, yoga, and meditation, the statement said.

An MoU has also been signed in the field of occupational diseases, rehabilitation and vocational training of insured persons and workers with disabilities, it said.

Another pact was signed for cooperation in inland, coastal and maritime technology, it added.

Other agreements signed between the two countries include collaboration in agricultural technical and professional training, cooperation between the National Museum, the National Gallery of Modern Art, the Indian Museum,Kolkata, the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation and the Stiftung Humboldt Forum in Berliner Schloss and between All India Football Federation (AIFF) and Deutscher Fußball-Bund e.V (DFB), the statement said.

Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com


For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here

For election-related news in Haryana, click here

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
External Affairs Ministry
Narendra Modi
Angela Merkel
Germany
Comments (+)
 