India begins administering precaution dose to adults

Amid an uptick in Covid-19 cases in Kerala, Delhi, Maharashtra and other places, India on Sunday began administering the precaution dose of Covid-19 vaccines to all those above 18 years of age, who have completed nine months since the administration of their second dose.

The exercise saw a slow start in some places including Delhi where some top private hospitals will begin on Monday and Madhya Pradesh, which began the exercise saying that setting up of private centres may take some more time. Goa also failed to begin the administration of precaution doses from Sunday due to unavailability of jabs at some private vaccination centres and issues with training of the medical staff.

On Saturday, the Centre announced that precaution doses will be available to everyone aged above 18 years at the private vaccination centres from April 10.

Speaking in Ahmedabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioned that coronavirus has not gone away and asked people not to let their guard down in the battle against the pandemic, which keeps changing form and could resurface.

On Sunday, Delhi reported 141 fresh Covid cases and one more death, while Kerala recorded 223 new Covid-19 infections and Maharashtra 90. Cases in Delhi have shown an upward trend in the last few days with the capital recording 160 new cases on Saturday and 176 cases on Thursday.

Vaccination Facts

2021

January 16: Nationwide vaccination drive rolled out with healthcare workers being administered doses in the first phase.

February 2: Frontline workers started getting vaccines.

March 1: Vaccination began for people above 60 years and also for 45 and above with co-morbidity.

April 1: Vaccination for all aged above 45 years began.

May 1: The inoculation of all above 18 years began.

2022

January 3: Vaccination for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years started.

January 10: Precaution doses of vaccines to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities.

March 16: Inoculation of children aged 12-14.

April 10: Precautionary dose against coronavirus to people in the age group of 18-59 years.