India, China agree to respect each other's sensitivity, resolve difference through peaceful talks

India and China on Friday agreed to resolve differences through “peaceful dialogue” respecting each other’s “sensitivities, concerns and aspirations”.

The senior diplomats of India and China had a video-conference just ahead of a proposed meeting between the local commanders of the Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to defuse tension in the border areas in eastern Ladakh. The two sides reaffirmed the consensus reached between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping and agreed not to allow the differences to turn into disputes – thus setting a broad framework for the military commanders to work out a way to de-escalate the situation on the ground.

Lt Gen Harinder Singh, General Officer Commanding (GoC) of the 14 corps of the Indian Army, will lead the Indian Army delegation in the meeting with the Chinese PLA officials at the Chushul-Moldo junction in eastern Ladakh on Saturday.

The press release issued in New Delhi after the video-conference between Naveen Srivastava, Joint Secretary (East Asia) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), and his counterpart, Wu Jianghao, Director General (Asian Affairs) in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Chinese Government, did not directly refer to the military build-up by both sides in eastern Ladakh.

It, however, stated that Srivastava and Wu discussed “the state of bilateral relations, including the current developments”. They recalled “the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries that a peaceful, stable and balanced relation between India and China” would be “a positive factor for stability in the current global situation”.

The two sides also agreed that they “should handle their differences through peaceful discussion” in accordance with the “guidance” provided by the Prime Minister and the Chinese President, “bearing in mind the importance of respecting each other's sensitivities, concerns and aspirations”, according to the press-release issued by the MEA. They also agreed that the two neighbouring nations should not allow differences to turn into disputes.

Srivastava has been in touch with Wu over the past few weeks to defuse the tension along the disputed boundary between the two nations on the northern bank of the Pangong Tso lake in eastern Ladakh. He was also in touch with Hong Liang, Director Generals of the Department of Asian Affairs and Department of Boundary and Ocean Affairs, in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Chinese Government. But it was only after his video-conference with Wu on Friday that New Delhi put the outcome in public domain, signaling some headway in the diplomatic engagements between the two sides to de-escalate the situation.

The Indian Army officials will ask their counterparts in the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Saturday to restore status quo ante in order to defuse tension along the disputed boundary between the two nations in eastern Ladakh.

The Indian Army also wants the Chinese PLA to demolish the bunker and the moat its soldiers built to block the access of the Indian Army to an area where they were regularly patrolling before the scuffle on May 5.

The PLA deployed nearly 5000 soldiers in a large camp set up recently at Galwan Valley within the territory claimed by China – obviously to support the smaller number of troops, who transgressed the LAC in several locations and entered into the areas claimed by India. The Indian Army also rushed additional troops “in adequate numbers” in response to the deployment by the Chinese PLA.

The build-ups by both sides escalated tension along the LAC and the military officials and diplomats of both sides have been in touch to defuse the situation.