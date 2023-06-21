India climbs to 56th in global mobile speed ranking

India climbs 3 spots to 56th in global mobile speed ranking for May

The median mobile download speeds in India increased to 39.94 Mbps in May, from 36.78 Mbps in April.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 21 2023, 17:50 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2023, 17:50 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

India climbed three ranks in mobile speeds globally to claim the 56th spot in May, up from 59th in the previous month, according to Ookla Speedtest Global Index.

The median mobile download speeds in India increased to 39.94 Mbps in May, from 36.78 Mbps in April.

Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index ranks mobile and fixed broadband speeds from across the world, monthly.

According to the Speedtest Global Index report, in the month of May, India climbed three ranks up in median mobile speeds globally, making a consistent improvement in overall global median mobile speeds.

"On median fixed broadband speeds, India came down by one spot in global ranking from 83 in April to 84 in May," Ookla said.

However, India’s performance in fixed median download speeds witnessed a slight increase from 51.12 Mbps in April to 52.53 Mbps in May 2023.

As per May Speedtest Global Index, UAE led the chart for overall global median mobile speeds, whereas Mauritius climbed 11 spots in rank globally. For fixed broadband download speeds, Singapore is consistent at the numero uno spot this month and Bahrain increased 17 spots in rank globally.

Data for the Global Index comes from the hundreds of millions of tests taken by real people using Speedtest every month to test their Internet performance, it explained.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Mobile
Ookla
Internet

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ancient Maya city discovered in Mexican jungle

Ancient Maya city discovered in Mexican jungle

World record: 3K disabled people do asanas on Yoga Day

World record: 3K disabled people do asanas on Yoga Day

Karan Johar pens happy note after UK Parliament honour

Karan Johar pens happy note after UK Parliament honour

G20 delegates perform yoga at Raj Bhavan in Goa

G20 delegates perform yoga at Raj Bhavan in Goa

Watch: Rajnath celebrates Yoga Day on board INS Vikrant

Watch: Rajnath celebrates Yoga Day on board INS Vikrant

BBMP set to start its street dog census by June end

BBMP set to start its street dog census by June end

DH Toon | PM to celebrate International Yoga Day in US

DH Toon | PM to celebrate International Yoga Day in US

Elated over becoming grand father, says Chiranjeevi

Elated over becoming grand father, says Chiranjeevi

Chirag-Satwik rise to career-high World No 3

Chirag-Satwik rise to career-high World No 3

 