India condemns deadly attack at Aden airport

India on Thursday strongly condemned a deadly attack at the Aden airport in Yemen shortly after a plane carrying the cabinet ministers of the war-torn country's newly formed government landed.

At least 20 people were killed and over 50 sustained injuries in the attack on Wednesday. However, all the members of the new cabinet were safe, according to media reports.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India hoped that the recent efforts for achieving peace and stability in Yemen will continue.

"India strongly condemns the attack at Aden airport yesterday upon the arrival of cabinet members of the recently formed government. We express our sincere condolences to the people and government of Yemen and the families of those who were killed in the attack," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

He was responding to media queries on the attack.

"We wish the early recovery of those injured. The killing of innocent civilians is unacceptable and cannot be justified for any reasons whatsoever. We hope that the recent efforts for achieving peace and stability in Yemen will continue for an inclusive and negotiated settlement," Srivastava said.

The new government in Yemen was formed as part of implementation of the Riyadh agreement.

The Riyadh agreement was pushed by Saudi Arabia in an effort to end hostilities between Yemen's internationally recognised government and southern separatists.