India engaging with ASEAN to review FTA: Goyal

India engaging with ASEAN to review free trade agreement: Piyush Goyal

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 18 2020, 17:45 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2020, 17:51 ist
Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal at Parliament House during the ongoing Monsoon Session, amid the coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI.

India is engaging with the 10-member ASEAN to review the free trade agreement, Parliament was informed on Friday.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in the India-ASEAN Economic Ministers Consultations held on August 29, both sides instructed the senior officials to engage to determine the scope of the review.

Free trade agreements (FTAs) essentially involve mutual concessions between the parties.

"Provisions are envisaged to periodically address any gaps, shortcomings and imbalance. India proposes to suitably use these provisions," he said.

In a free trade agreement, two trading partners either significantly reduce or eliminate customs duties on maximum number of goods traded between them.

"Government of India is engaging with ASEAN to review the FTA in accordance with related provisions of the agreement," he said.

The ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement was signed on August 13, 2009. It came into force on January 1, 2010.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) members are -- Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Brunei and Laos.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

India
ASEAN
Trade
Piyush Goyal
Parliament
Rajya Sabha
Free Trade Agreements

What's Brewing

Lightning storm, easterly wind: How wildfires got worse

Lightning storm, easterly wind: How wildfires got worse

Delivery apps save Bengaluru's bookstores

Delivery apps save Bengaluru's bookstores

How ‘Goodfellas’, '90s gangster films changed Hollywood

How ‘Goodfellas’, '90s gangster films changed Hollywood

Mobile phone radiation may be killing insects: Study

Mobile phone radiation may be killing insects: Study

The Lead: Legal entity status for animals in India?

The Lead: Legal entity status for animals in India?

DH Toon | Nehru gets share in PM's birthday celebration

DH Toon | Nehru gets share in PM's birthday celebration

 